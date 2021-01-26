BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man authorities say shot at police officers during a demonstration in the city to protest the killing of George Floyd has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, federal prosecutors say.
John Boampong, 37, will plead guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder; receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment for a felony offense; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling.
He faces from 3 1/2 to more than five years in prison according to terms of a plea deal. A hearing date has not been scheduled.
An email was sent to Boampong's federal public defender.
The shooting took place in the early morning hours of June 1 when what started as peaceful protests turned violent. No one was hurt.
"John Boampong incited panic downtown after he fired 11 rounds in the direction of police officers and civilians, with a firearm he was not allowed to carry," FBI Boston special agent in charge Joseph Bonavolonta said in a statement.
Boampong became upset and opened fire after police told him to move his car away from the area, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.