BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 5,500 over the holiday weekend while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 12.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,921 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 720,000.
There were more than 600 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 160 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 75.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 4.5 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19.
BREAKTHROUGH CASES
The number of fully vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to increase in Massachusetts.
In the past week — from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4 — the number of breakthrough cases of the virus jumped by more than 4,400, from 19,443 to 23,858.
That's still less than one-half of 1% of fully vaccinated individuals and health officials say the vaccine offers strong protection against getting infected and decreases the chances of hospitalization and death.
COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people are counted as those who test positive more than 14 days after the final dose of vaccine.
Of the recorded breakthrough infections in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic, 762 resulted in hospitalization and 162 resulted in death.
