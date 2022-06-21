Endicott College history professor Elizabeth Matelski sits for a photo on Mingo Beach, in Beverly, Mass., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The beach was named after enslaved African American Robin Mingo, who according to legend, was promised his freedom if the tide ever receded enough for him to walk out onto a rocky ledge offshore that becomes exposed at low tide. Students and faculty at Endicott College in Beverly are researching the local legend and proposing ways to memorialize Mingo. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)