CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and the suspect remains at large after a stabbing in Cambridge, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement Wednesday from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The victim was found by a jogger suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name was not made public pending notification of family but authorities said he is in his 30s.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call either Cambridge police or the district attorney's office.
