FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning and left a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in Framingham, Boston.com reported. Police arrived to the scene to find a man dead at a residence. Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random attack.
Police declined to release the identity of the man on Saturday because relatives had not yet been notified. They asked that anyone with information notify Framingham police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.