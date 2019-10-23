BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A journalism professor at a college in Boston has been struck and killed by a train.
Emerson College in a statement confirmed that associate professor Moses Shumow died Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says a man riding a bicycle on a pedestrian cut-through was struck by a commuter train at the Beverly Depot station at about 8:20 a.m.
Shumow was a 2001 graduate of Emerson who had just joined the school's faculty for this academic year. He had previously taught for nine years at Florida International University in Miami.
Emerson says he is survived by a wife and three children.
Emerson says Shumow "was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities" and called his death "an unimaginable tragedy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.