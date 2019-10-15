SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police are investigating a series of explosions on private property that destroyed three mailboxes.
Andy Burns caught the suspects in a car pulling up and placing the explosive in the mailbox of his Shirley home on his security cameras. One the car pulls away, the mailbox explodes.
Burns says that type of explosive is dangerous to carry around and worries someone could get hurt.
Authorities say Burns is one of three houses targeted and they are investigating.
Another victim says she had an explosive placed under the hood of her vehicle that shattered her windshield.
WFXT-TV reports that that the destruction of a mailbox is a federal offense.
