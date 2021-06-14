LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 80-year-old mother in Lynn, authorities said.
Officers found Katherine Paratore inside her home suffering from multiple injuries around 8 p.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her son, Alfredo Paratore, 49, who was living with her, was later arrested and is facing murder charges. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday, according to the district attorney's office.
It was not immediately known if Paratore is being represented by an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.