BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka revealed Monday that she experienced what she said her doctors described as a mild stroke in mid-November, but feels much better.
Spilka said her symptoms included a severe headache and nausea, which she said are not typical signs of a stroke.
The Democrat said she cancelled a planned trip to Washington on Nov. 15 and sought medical care the next day. She said her doctors advised her to get plenty of rest, but that she was able to maintain her responsibilities as the leader of the Senate.
"I returned to working in a remote capacity the following day and have been working with colleagues and staff throughout my recovery," Spilka said in a written statement. "I am feeling stronger every day, and my doctors expect a full recovery within a matter of weeks."
Spilka said she hoped that by telling her story she can help raise awareness about those who have survived and thrived after experiencing a stroke, and encourage those who are experiencing symptoms to seek immediate help.
