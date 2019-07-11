BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is "recovering well and in good spirits." He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.
Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.