BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh on Wednesday delayed the next step of Boston's reopening, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases that he partly blamed on a growing number of house parties.
The city is on the cusp of reaching an infection rate that the state deems too high for further reopening, Walsh said. As a result, he said, Boston has decided not to join other cities moving to the next phase of reopening Monday.
That means that gyms, museums and libraries will remain limited to 40% of capacity and that indoor performance venues will stay closed, among other restrictions.
"We want to make sure that we stop the increase before it comes to a point where we're having the entire city shut down again," Walsh said at a news conference.
The city's latest average infection rate is 3.5%, up from a previous average of 2.7%, he said. Rates in some neighborhoods have topped 7%.
Half the recent cases have been among people under age 29, Walsh said. He cited the city's large number of universities as a factor but said rates are also rising among those not in college.
An increase in complaints about noisy parties suggests that house parties are to blame for some of the increase, he said.
"To anyone who's hosting house parties, I'm urging you not to do it," he said. "On Sunday when the Patriots are playing, we're asking you not to have house parties; we're asking you not to gather in large groups."
SCHOOL CASES
School officials in Bridgewater are warning that the district could be forced to move classes entirely online after 15 students tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the superintendent of the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District blamed students for spreading the virus at large social gatherings outside school. Superintendent Derek Swenson said none of the cases were the result of students' exposure at school.
"Please know that should this trend continue, we may be forced into a fully remote learning situation, as early as next week," he said.
Swenson urged parents to talk with their children about the health risks posed by large gatherings, adding that school officials "cannot fully ensure the health and wellbeing of our students & staff on our own."
The district's School Committee is planning to discuss the topic at its Wednesday meeting. State education officials urge districts to use remote learning if their areas have high virus rates for prolonged periods.
New state data released Wednesday showed Bridgewater averaging a daily case rate of 4 per 100,000 people. The state suggests that schools offer hybrid classes with only a portion of students coming to school in that rate range.
Another district, Amherst Regional Public Schools, said Wednesday that it was postponing the start of in-person schooling amid an increase in cases.
The Amherst district was scheduled to reopen Thursday but changed plans after 30 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the town since last week. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael Morris said the district would share information about a potential return this Friday.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's largest city says trick-or-treating is on for Halloween, with precautions recommended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Manchester says the event is scheduled for Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Participants should wear a mask over their nose and mouth when trick-or-treating or when handing out treats, the city said in a statement Wednesday. Participants also should avoid confined spaces and large gatherings or parties, and find ways to stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Participants also advised to clean their hands frequently.
THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday, a total of 8,266 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 34 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 439.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 41 new cases per day on Sept. 16 to 32 new cases per day on Sept. 30.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Maine's county jails are implementing stricter precautions in response to an outbreak at a jail in the southern part of the state, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections said Wednesday.
One of the largest outbreaks to hit the state has centered around the York County Jail in Alfred. State officials have said an employee of that jail attended a wedding in northern Maine where the virus spread and then returned to work.
A state inspection later found that mask use and screening were not universal at the state's 15 county jails. All inmates and staff members are now required to wear masks, corrections commissioner Randall Liberty said. Screening staff members for symptoms is now also universal, he said.
“They are working diligently to correct those deficiencies,” Liberty said. “We've had really good participation and collaboration with the sheriffs.”
The state inspection also found that most jails lacked diversion plans about where to send inmates in case of an outbreak. Liberty said those plans are now being developed and implemented.
In other news related to the virus in Maine:
NURSING HOME PLAN
A nursing home that is the site of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people has submitted a corrective plan, but state authorities said Wednesday that it's not enough.
The outbreak at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison is connected to a larger outbreak at a northern Maine wedding and reception. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has said a staff member at the Madison facility failed a coronavirus screening questionnaire and was still allowed to work.
A department spokeswoman told the Morning Sentinel on Wednesday that the facility's plan for correction “does not meet all of the requirements for approval.” The spokeswoman told the Sentinel that the state Division of Licensing and Certification is ”in communication with the facility to gather more information and support their submission of a revised plan."
The outbreak at Maplecrest also sickened at least 39 people. North Country Associates, which oversees Maplecrest, did not respond to a request for comment from the Sentinel.
THE NUMBERS
An additional 59 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine CDC said Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,300, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths remained at 141. The average number of new cases per day was about 33, which was slightly less than it was a week ago.
CIVIL EMERGENCY
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills extended Maine's “state of civil emergency order” for another 30 days on Wednesday. The order allows the state to “deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19,” the governor's office said.
“As Maine enters the colder months and more activities move indoors, it is more important than ever to maintain the critical public health measures that have kept us all safe,” Mills said.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor lashed out at 19- to 24-year-olds Wednesday for irresponsible behavior she said helped push coronavirus infections to their highest single-day levels since last spring.
Gov. Gina Raimondo told a news conference she's appointing a young adult task force in hopes of persuading college students and others to avoid large social gatherings, wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“You may be young and healthy, but you're spreading this to those who aren’t young and healthy,” the Democrat said.
COVID-19 clusters have been reported at Providence College and the University of Rhode Island, where students have gathered in groups off-campus.
TRICK OR TREATING
Raimondo said trick or treating will be allowed this Halloween despite concerns about spreading the virus.
“The show will go on,” the governor said.
Children should go in small groups and only visit people they know, she said, cautioning people to refrain from throwing large parties.
People offering candy from their homes won't be permitted to open their doors to individual trick-or-treaters, and instead should leave candy out in bags or on trays, Raimondo said.
LATEST NUMBERS
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 death and more than 190 new confirmed cases, pushing the state's death toll to 1,114.
Officials said just over 170 of the latest cases were people who tested positive on Tuesday — the most new cases in a single day since late May. Rhode Island's caseload now stands at just under 24,750.
