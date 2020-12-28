BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city on Christmas Eve.
Steven Anthony Hatfield, 36, faces a murder charge in the stabbing in East Boston just after 9 p.m. Thursday, police posted on their website Sunday.
Officers responding to a call found the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name was not publicly released.
Hatfield faces arraignment at a time and date to be determined. It was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
No additional information, including a possible motive, was released.
The stabbing remains under investigation and police asked anyone with information to contact them.
