FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in Franklin early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Officers responding to a 911 call at about 12:45 a.m. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home in town, according to a statement from the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Police officers and firefighters provided first aid to the man on the scene, before he was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., according to the statement.
The victim's name was not released pending notification of his family.
No arrests were announced.
Franklin and state police are investigating.
