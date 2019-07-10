PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged several Rhode Island men with using stolen identities and credit card information to buy construction materials and tools at home improvement stores.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Providence says the scheme involved items that were ordered online, by telephone or in person at the stores in Rhode island and Massachusetts In each case, investigators say, the stolen payment information was provided by phone to unwitting store cashiers during pick-up.
Prosecutors say tens of thousands of dollars in construction materials were fraudulently taken from the stores between last September and January.
Four defendants face charges including aggravated identity theft.
