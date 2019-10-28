FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman have been injured in a late-night shooting in Massachusetts.
The victims of the shooting in Fall River at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with what were described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victims were in a car and they got several calls about the shooting, including a 911 call from the victims. They were found about a mile away from the shooting scene.
Police say they found nine 7.62 caliber shell casings at the scene of the gunfire.
No additional information about the victims was released.
No arrests were announced.
