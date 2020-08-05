BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Boston early Tuesday, police said.
Mary Fox is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with the stabbing at around midnight in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, police said in a statement. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Neither the victim's name nor a possible motive for the stabbing was released.
Officers found the victim after responding to a call for a person stabbed.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The death remains under investigation.
