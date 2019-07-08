BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say they recovered dozens of canisters of nitrous oxide outside of Fenway Park, apparently being used by concertgoers to get high.
In a statement, police said officers on patrol saw a large group of people inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons that were then discarded on the street and sidewalk prior to a concert.
The statement said 67 canisters were confiscated by police Friday and turned over to the hazardous materials unit of the Boston Fire Department.
There was no mention of any arrests.
The band Phish played a concert Friday night at Fenway Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.