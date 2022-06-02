BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts plumber who overcharged his customers and failed to pay nearly $1.5 million in taxes has been sentenced to a year in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Jared Derrico, 35, of Boxford, was also sentenced this week to three years of probation, and ordered to forfeit $315,000 and pay $1.45 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
He may also have to repay some of his customers an amount that has yet to be determined.
Derrico from 2015 through 2019 defrauded at least 11 customers by either overcharging them for work he performed, or billing them for work he did not perform, prosecutors said.
He then either cashed payments from his customers or deposited them into his personal accounts, and misled his tax preparer about the receipts from his business to evade reporting the income on this tax returns, authorities said.
He pleaded guilty in February to tax evasion and mail fraud.
