BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are down slightly, according to the latest price survey from AAA Northeast.
The organization reported Monday that prices for a gallon of self-serve, regular are averaging $2.53.
That's one cent less than the national average of $2.54, but 12 cents higher than the average price in Massachusetts a year ago.
Nationally, prices are easing amid growing gasoline supplies and lower seasonal demand, AAA reported.
"The current rate of demand is in line with this time last January, a period that typically brings lower demand due to winter weather," said AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The survey found that Massachusetts prices varied widely, from a low of $2.32 per gallon for regular, to a high of $3.09.
AAA's survey found average prices slightly higher in Rhode Island at $2.56 per gallon.
