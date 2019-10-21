CHESHIRE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say one person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in the Berkshires.
Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south behind a Ford Mustang on Route 8 in Cheshire just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
When the Jeep tried to pass the Ford, a Hyundai Accent approached from the opposite direction.
The preliminary investigation shows that the Jeep struck the Ford when pulling back into the southbound lane, which caused them to strike the Hyundai, which rolled over.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old North Adams man, died. The other two drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries.
No names were released.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.