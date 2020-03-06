In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 photo Samuel Ike, of Cambridge, Mass., left, dressed in the role of Revolutionary War-era African American abolitionist Prince Hall, walks past the grave with red flowers of the victims of the 1770 shooting by British soldiers, known as the Boston Massacre, at the Granary Burying Ground in Boston. The city is marking the 250th anniversary of the massacre that helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a public tribute Thursday at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. The grave of founding father Samuel Adams rests at right. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)