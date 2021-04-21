Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.