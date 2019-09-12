FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy speaks to reporters during a news conference in Boston. The Boston Bruins have signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding him for the team's trip to the Stanley Cup Final in just his second full season on the bench. General manager Don Sweeney announced the extension Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, a day before training camp begins. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)