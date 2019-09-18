Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo speaks, as General Manager Don Sweeney listens during a news conference at the hockey team's practice facility, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Boston. The Bruins have signed Carlo to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $2.85 million. Carlo, 22, skated in 72 games with the Bruins in 2018-19. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)