FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) pushes Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) from the crease in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston. Longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)