FILE - Boston Bruins forward Tuukka Rask (40) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Rask is signing a prorated, $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)