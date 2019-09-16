FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) skates up the ice during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final game against the St. Louis Blues, in Boston. With NHL training camps set to open this week, roughly a dozen prominent restricted free agents still don’t have contracts, including Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point, Toronto’s Mitch Marner, Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen. Those absences could hang over their teams for days, weeks or even months and have raised questions about why it’s taken so long to get them signed.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)