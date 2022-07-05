FILE - Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery talks to officials during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)