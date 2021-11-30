BOSTON (AP) — The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston's 3-2 victory a day earlier.
It is the seventh suspension of Marchand's career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.
Late in the first period of Sunday night's game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen's legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.
"What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline, the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, " is Marchand's use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards."
Marchand's history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.
___
AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.