Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.