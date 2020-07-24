FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photom, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) walks on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston. Before the pandemic forced the NBA to pause its season, the Celtics were a team eager to figure out what they could be. It also remains to be seen whether fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum will be able to play at the high level he was before the season was suspended.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)