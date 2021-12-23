Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.