Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker, from left, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (7), and the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) look on as Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) attempts to get a shot off against the Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)