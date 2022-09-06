FILE - Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) puts up a shot past Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, middle, as center Clint Capela, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. Danilo Gallinari has torn the ACL in his left knee, the Boston Celtics announced Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran forward to play this season.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)