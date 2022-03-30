Timberwolves Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) looks for an opening past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Boston. The Celtics won 134-112. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

The team said that Williams underwent a partial knee meniscectomy on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Boston. He was hurt against Minnesota on Sunday.

Williams, a staunch defender, was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season.

The loss of Williams comes as Boston (47-29) is making a push for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have won 24 of 29 games and are a game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who visit on Wednesday night.

