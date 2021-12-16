Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, smiles as he addresses reporters at the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass., on May 16, 2017. Ainge, who helped the Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)