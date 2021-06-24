File-This Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers' James Ennis III, left, talking things over with assistant coach Ime Udoka, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, in Philadelphia. The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)