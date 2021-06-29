FILE - Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, listens to assistant coach Ime Udoka, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Philadelphia, in this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, file photo. New Celtics coach Ime Udoka says it became evident early this offseason that of the open NBA jobs, Boston was the best available because of the talent on its roster. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)