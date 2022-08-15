FILE - The 1969 game worn jersey of Boston Celtics' legend Bill Russell is displayed along with other memorabilia set to go up for auction, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Boston. Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA. The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. He died on July 31 at the age of 88. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)