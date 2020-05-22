In this March, 8, 2020 photo Boston Celtics' Grant Williams plays against against the Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA basketball game in Boston. Williams hasn’t been limited to just virtual meetings with teammates during the pandemic. The rookie has been living with Boston teammate Kemba Walker, taking the All-Star point guard up on his invitation to stay with him at his home in Charlotte, N.C. not long after the league shut down in March. Williams says the company has helped him stay in shape and improve on facets of his game. He remains hopeful the NBA season will resume and believes officials will only do so if it can be done safely. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)