Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.