FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick works along the sideline in the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. This could be the year Buffalo, Miami or the New York Jets end New England's reign at the top of the division after winning 17 titles in 19 years with Tom Brady as quarterback. But Bill Belichick is still running things for the Patriots. That has all of their AFC East rivals still wary and not quite ready to say the division is up for grabs. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, FIle)