BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed four members of their 2020 draft class.
New England announced Thursday that linebackers Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia, kicker Justin Rohrwasser and offensive lineman Justin Herron have all agreed to terms on rookie contracts.
The Patriots entered last month's draft with 12 picks and after making several trades over three days, wound up selecting 10 players.
Six draft picks remain unsigned including their top pick, safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne.
