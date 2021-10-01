FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 54-61 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)