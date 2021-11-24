FILE - New England Patriots' Jonnu Smith runs against the New York Jets during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wasn’t disgruntled when he left Tennessee in free agency after four seasons this past offseason. He was simply looking for a place to in his words, “start a new chapter” and make “a fresh start on the journey.” But as the resurgent Patriots (7-4) prepare to host his former team, Smith is still looking for his first signature game in New England, having notched just one touchdown through 10 games. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)