New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. For the second straight week the New England Patriots are heading into a game after having their preparations disrupted by a teammate contracting coronavirus. Last week it was Cam Newton. This week the Patriots' facility was closed for most of the week after reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)