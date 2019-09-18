FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, right, lines up against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots have placed left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, marking the latest blow to an already injury-riddled offensive line, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)