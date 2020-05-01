Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.