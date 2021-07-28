FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) smiles during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., in this Friday, June 4, 2021, file photo. Cam Newton will enter Patriots training camp as New England’s starting quarterback. Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason. But the coach says, that like all positions, who has the job at the end of camp is an open question as the Patriots prepare to open their second camp since Tom Brady's departure. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)