FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass. Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the physically unable to perform list. Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list ahead of the official start of camp next week (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)